MOYLAN, Gary Eugene February 27, 1940 - March 27, 2020 We have lost our loving brother. Gary was born in Spokane, WA and graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in 1959. He worked for the Crescent Department Store for 30 years and for St. Joseph Care Center for 15 years. Gary always was a caregiver for family and other people. Gary is survived by five sisters: Audrey Harris, Marilyn Rollins, Lynda (Ken) Koch, Karey Lou (Larry) Holznagel, Cherilee Mortenson; sister-in-law Eunice Moylan; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He will be greatly missed. We would like to thank Brookdale Park Place and Kindred Hospice for all their care.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 5, 2020