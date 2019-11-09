Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary GIMLEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GIMLEN, Gary July 3, 1948 ~ October 30, 2019 Gary Gimlen, 71, passed away unexpectedly on October 30, 2019. A memorial service will be held at Spokane Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with full military honors. He was born in Spokane, WA to Lee and Patricia Gimlen. He graduated from Liberty High School in 1966 after which he entered the US Army where he served three years, one of which was in Vietnam. He returned to Spokane where he married the love of his life, Jerri Hershey, on a cold, snowy day in December 1971. In November 1972 the light of his life, Jennifer Ann, was born. He drove a truck for many years which led him to Waco, where he became an instructor at ATDS and later the Director of Training. He was involved in the American Legion Post 121 Riders and the Vietnam Veterans of America. He enjoyed riding his Goldwing and Harley trikes; he loved his muscle cars; and traveled in his RV with Jerri and his beloved Lady girl. In his younger days he enjoyed watching his dad race hydroplanes and helping on the boats as well as working with him at the Gimlen Rodeo Ranch, putting on rodeos until he went into the Army. He enjoyed working outside in his yard, using his "motorized wheelbarrow" (tractor) and going to car shows with his cars and bikes. He was outgoing and could talk to anyone on most any subject. Left to remember the memories are his wife, Jerri; daughter, Jenny and husband Darrel; sister, Patti Kim; brother, Bob Gimlen (Ronda); cousin Guy Gimlen (April); and uncle Ray Gimlen as well and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the fine doctors and nurses of the MICU at the Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Waco. For those that wish, donations in his name can be made to the American Legion Post 121, PO Box 663 Elm Motta, TX 76640.

