BENJAMIN, Gary Howard Gary Howard Benjamin was born to Howard and Wava Benjamin August 6, 1939 in Spokane, Washington. He passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Marcella, his children Jennifer (Jim), Elizabeth (Greg), Gordon (Heather), Laurie (Travis), Morgan (Evan), and his "adopted" son Henrik in Copenhagen, his brother Hal (Liz), his grandchildren Colin, Grace, Cassie, Chloe, Avery, Carson, Jace, and Emmett, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Susan, and his brother Benji. Gary grew up in Spokane, graduating from Lewis and Clark High School. He and his first wife raised three wonderful children while he served over 20 years in the Air Force, retiring as a Major. After the passing of his first wife, he married Marcella with whom he raised their two children in Spokane. While spending years all over the world in the Air Force, and loving it, and serving in Korea and Vietnam, he earned his degree in history for which he was passionate. After his military career, he was able to fulfill his dream of attending Law School at Gonzaga (Go Zags!). After practicing law he decided to pursue his other love, children, and worked at the local elementary school and then became a bus driver, and loved it. Gary served in the community throughout his life. In 1996 he was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in the Church faithfully to the end. He worked regularly at the temple, was a delivery driver for the Bishop's storehouse, and in the community he worked in the kitchen or served dinner to those in need regularly at The City Gate. Gary was an avid golfer, stamp collector, Sudoku player, follower of politics, and a patriot through and through; his country and flag meant everything to him. He was a blessing to all who knew him, and in the end, he just kept saying, "I am so blessed." If you wish to make a donation, please consider The City Gate in Spokane, WA.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 15, 2020