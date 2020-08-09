1/
Gary J. BARTON
{ "" }
BARTON, Gary J. Gary Jack Barton, 80 years old. Born in Spokane, WA, November 11, 1939 and passed away August 2, 2020. Gary went to North Central High School and graduated in 1958. He became partners in starting Koehler Tower United and eventually started his own company Barton's Heating/Air Conditioning and Barton's Fireplace with his wife Sue. They sold the company and retired in 2001. Gary and Sue moved to Surprise, AZ and enjoyed golf, travel and cruising around the world. Gary was preceded in death by his brother Robert Murphy Barton. Survived by his wife Sue Barton (they would have celebrated their 50th Anniversary in January 2021), stepdaughter Lisa Brodie, son Bret Barton and wife Paula, son Blain Barton and wife Stephanie, daughter Brenda Barton. Several nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Experiencing a death during COVID-19 is a profound challenge for all families. We will find our ways to grieve now and a time to come together...just not yet. Until then, we ask that you honor this wonderful man as you remembered him. The Barton's

Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 9, 2020.
