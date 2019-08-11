BLAIR, Gary L. (Age 79) 1939 - 2019 Gary was born in Spokane, Washington on June 15, 1939 to Ray and Marguerite Blair. Gary pas-sed away in Surprise, Arizona on May 18, 2019. His parents divorced when he was young and he and his mother moved in with Jean McLane and her four kids in Spokane who became like siblings; Donna Gadau, Allis McLaughlin, Judy May and Richard McLane. He graduated from Gonzaga Prep in 1957. Gary served in the United States Marine Corps from 1958-1961, spending much of his time in Okinawa, Japan. After his time in the Marines he worked many different jobs and then attended and graduated from Eastern Washington University in 1969. He started his career at Kaiser Aluminum (Mead) in the mid 1960's and worked there until he retired. He married his first wife, Linda Llewellyn in 1967 and they had two children; Brigette and John. He enjoyed coaching John and his friends in flag football and watching both of his kids participate in their activities including sports and marching band. He was a lifelong sports fan, playing football at Gonzaga Prep and watching any and all sports.. Gary loved golfing and in his retirement added glass making and gardening to his activities. He married his second wife, Florence Simpson in 1988 and they relocated to Surprise, AZ in the early 2000s. He is survived by his wife, Florence Simpson of Surprise, AZ, daughter Brigette Blair of Bothell and daughter-in-law Shannon Blair of Phoenix. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Linda Blair in 1986 and his son John Blair in 2014. There will be a funeral service at St. Brendan, 10100 NE 192nd St., Bothell, WA on August 23 at 11:00 am. Interment in Spokane will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, our family encourages you to make a donation to the .
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 11, 2019