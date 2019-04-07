JURGENSEN, Gary L. (Age 73) Passed away on December 20, 2018 in Spokane, WA. A Celebration of The Life of Gary will be held from 4 pm 7 pm, Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the Hotel at Northern Quest, Airway Heights, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Paul G. Allen School for Global Animal Health at WSU or to Hospice of Spokane.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary L. JURGENSEN.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Apr. 7 to Apr. 10, 2019