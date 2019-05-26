Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary L. RHOADS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RHOADS, Gary L. (Age 74) Gary was born on October 16, 1944 to Dusty and Violet Rhoads and lived most of his life in Spokane. He graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in 1962 and spent eight years in the Marine Corps both active and reserve. Upon his return to Spokane, he went to work for Hygrade Meat Packing plant on Trent. Then, in the mid 1970s he went to work for B&B Distributors as a driver and later a salesman, retiring in 2009. Gary loved anything with a big engine and that went fast. A few of his favorite possessions through the years were his snowmobiles, his 1972 Pantera, many drag boats, his 1967 Shelby GT 500, his 2008 Shelby GT500 KR, his 38' KV Scarab offshore boat, and a 1974 Ford Thunderbird originally owned by Bob Hope. For 25 years, he enjoyed attending the Miami International Boat Show with his best friends, where they laughed all week and came home hoarse. Gary died March 21, 2019 after a yearlong battle with cancer. He is survived by his son Jeff Rhoads and his girlfriend Dee Maidhoff; his granddaughter Hailee Rhoads; and his brother Jerry and wife Carolyn Rhoads, of Lake Tapps, WA; his nephew and two nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents Dusty and Violet Rhoads. Gary was a kind and gracious man who would drop everything to help a friend, his distinctive laugh and huge smile will be sorely missed by his family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at David's Pizza, 803 W. Mallon Avenue on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 1-4 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery, 1004 E. 8th Ave., Spokane, WA 99202, in Gary's memory. To leave an online condolence to Gary's family, please visit our website at

