Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Lee BRANNAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BRANNAN, Gary Lee On July 22, 2019, Gary passed away at his home from a heart attack. He lived with his wife, Glenda, in Spokane Valley during the summer months and in Yuma, Arizona in winter. Gary was born October 31, 1939 in Craigmont, Idaho, to Donald and Lorraine Brannan. He and his twin sister, Gail, grew up in Riggins, Idaho. After graduating from high school, Gary attended the University of Idaho and earned both Bachelor and Master's degrees in Business. He served in the

BRANNAN, Gary Lee On July 22, 2019, Gary passed away at his home from a heart attack. He lived with his wife, Glenda, in Spokane Valley during the summer months and in Yuma, Arizona in winter. Gary was born October 31, 1939 in Craigmont, Idaho, to Donald and Lorraine Brannan. He and his twin sister, Gail, grew up in Riggins, Idaho. After graduating from high school, Gary attended the University of Idaho and earned both Bachelor and Master's degrees in Business. He served in the US Navy for two years and married Myrna Rae Inghram on June 18, 1962. Gary and Myrna had two children together, Jeanette Marie and Scott Andrew. Gary was a dedicated husband, father and employee. He worked for the Carnation Company in Washington and Idaho until 1976 when he became employed by URM. Stores, Inc. in Spokane. Gary established URM's Food Service and Dairy programs and went on to become Vice President of Profit Centers. Gary's first wife, Myrna, died in 1987 after 25 years of marriage. It was at URM he met Glenda Edwards, and they married in May, 1989. Gary and Glenda lived a wonderful life together for 30 years. Gary had the pleasure of 20 years of retirement before he died. "Papa" and Glenda thoroughly enjoyed all their children and grandchildren. Always a hard worker, Gary accomplished another goal of building a cabin at Priest Lake during weekends and vacations. He studied a carpentry book and used that knowledge to build the cabin. He enjoyed riding trail bikes at the cabin and his ATV both at Priest Lake and Yuma. He played doubles in table tennis at the Spokane Valley Senior Center and in Yuma. Even though Gary had his first heart surgery at age 50, he worked hard to stay healthy, eat right and exercise. He and a friend hiked to the bottom of the Grand Canyon, spent a couple of days enjoying the beauty of the canyon, and hiked back out again. Preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Myrna, Gary is survived by his wife, Glenda, two children, Jeanette (Michael Thompson) and Scott (Carolynn), and sister, Gail (Mick Carlson), as well as extended family, Ron Edwards, Cindy McNeely, and Arlyn Livingston (Kristine). He also leaves behind ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. A memorial celebration of life will be held at Fairmount Memorial Park Chapel, 5200W. Wellesley Ave., Spokane, August 18, 2019 at 1pm. Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close