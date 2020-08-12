VanDYKE, Gary Lee (Age 78) Entered into rest at home in Malden, WA on August 7, 2020. Born in Spokane on January 28, 1942, Gary was proud to graduate from Rosalia High School (1960), earned his Bachelor's from WSU (1966), and a Master's Degree from the U of W (1999). He married the love of his life, Marie Neher in 1963, and they were blessed with a son, Kevin, and daughter, Traci. Gary was devoted to service to his work and his community. In 2004, Gary retired from Farm Credit Bank and Sterling Savings having worked as Loan Accountant and Auditor. He was a very active Mason with Malden Lodge #188, Scottish Rite Bodies, El Katif Shrine, and especially, Whitman County Shrine Club. Gary was also a proud member of the Malden Community Church, Grange-Pamona (Pine City) and of the NRA. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and boating. One of Gary's joys of life was spending time with his loving family. Whether on the farm, at Lake Pend Oreille, at the kids sporting events, Priest Lake, or at the dinner table Gary cherished time with Marie and their extended family. The family will always love and remember his humor, hospitality and generosity. "Love ya" He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Marie VanDyke and by brothers, Eugene and Donald. Gary is survived by his wife, Marie, at their Malden home; son, Kevin, of Malden; daughter, Traci Burke of Steptoe; granddaughters, Brittney Mosman and Stephanie Link; grandsons, Justin VanDyke and Garett Burke; four great-granddaughters, Aubri, Kelbi Jo, Ellie VanDyke, and Sawyer Mosman. At the appropriate time, Gary's remains will be inurned at the Pine City Cemetery with Masonic Honors. It was his request memorials may be made to the Spokane Shrine Hospital for Children or to the Malden Community Church. Guestbook: www.riplingerfuneralhome.com