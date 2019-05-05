Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Lynn HORNEY. View Sign Service Information English Funeral Chapel - Post Falls 1700 N. Spokane St. Post Falls , ID 83854 (208)-773-3425 Funeral 11:00 AM English Funeral Chapel - Post Falls 1700 N. Spokane St. Post Falls , ID 83854 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HORNEY, Gary Lynn (Age 61) Gary Lynn Horney, a retired FedEx Courier and father of three, passed away suddenly at the age of 61 in his home in Post Falls, Idaho. Gary was survived by his children; Amanda (Jeff), Jon (Casey), and Mitzi (Kelland); his grandchildren William, Joseph, and Jon; his mother Zella; his two sisters, Diane (Rocky), Brenda (Bruce); along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by his father Francis Dewayne Horney and his brother Ed Horney. Gary was born in Spokane, Washington on April 21, 1958 to Francis Dewayne Horney and Zella Elaine Horney. He graduated from Post Falls High School in 1976. He worked for FedEx as a courier in Spokane for over 20 years. Gary was a devoted father and grandfather. He enjoyed golfing, barbecuing, and supporting the Gonzaga basketball team. Gary especially loved cooking Sunday evening dinners for his family. In his later years, Gary enjoyed reading literature and series of novels. On average, he would finish one book every three days. Gary was a kind and gentle soul. He will be greatly missed by friends, family, and all who knew him. A funeral is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 11th at English Funeral Chapels on 1700 N. Spokane St. in Post Falls.

HORNEY, Gary Lynn (Age 61) Gary Lynn Horney, a retired FedEx Courier and father of three, passed away suddenly at the age of 61 in his home in Post Falls, Idaho. Gary was survived by his children; Amanda (Jeff), Jon (Casey), and Mitzi (Kelland); his grandchildren William, Joseph, and Jon; his mother Zella; his two sisters, Diane (Rocky), Brenda (Bruce); along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by his father Francis Dewayne Horney and his brother Ed Horney. Gary was born in Spokane, Washington on April 21, 1958 to Francis Dewayne Horney and Zella Elaine Horney. He graduated from Post Falls High School in 1976. He worked for FedEx as a courier in Spokane for over 20 years. Gary was a devoted father and grandfather. He enjoyed golfing, barbecuing, and supporting the Gonzaga basketball team. Gary especially loved cooking Sunday evening dinners for his family. In his later years, Gary enjoyed reading literature and series of novels. On average, he would finish one book every three days. Gary was a kind and gentle soul. He will be greatly missed by friends, family, and all who knew him. A funeral is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 11th at English Funeral Chapels on 1700 N. Spokane St. in Post Falls. Published in Spokesman-Review on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close