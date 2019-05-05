HORNEY, Gary Lynn (Age 61) Gary Lynn Horney, a retired FedEx Courier and father of three, passed away suddenly at the age of 61 in his home in Post Falls, Idaho. Gary was survived by his children; Amanda (Jeff), Jon (Casey), and Mitzi (Kelland); his grandchildren William, Joseph, and Jon; his mother Zella; his two sisters, Diane (Rocky), Brenda (Bruce); along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by his father Francis Dewayne Horney and his brother Ed Horney. Gary was born in Spokane, Washington on April 21, 1958 to Francis Dewayne Horney and Zella Elaine Horney. He graduated from Post Falls High School in 1976. He worked for FedEx as a courier in Spokane for over 20 years. Gary was a devoted father and grandfather. He enjoyed golfing, barbecuing, and supporting the Gonzaga basketball team. Gary especially loved cooking Sunday evening dinners for his family. In his later years, Gary enjoyed reading literature and series of novels. On average, he would finish one book every three days. Gary was a kind and gentle soul. He will be greatly missed by friends, family, and all who knew him. A funeral is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 11th at English Funeral Chapels on 1700 N. Spokane St. in Post Falls.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 5, 2019