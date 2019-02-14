Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Marshall NOTRICA. View Sign

NOTRICA, Gary Marshall (Age 57) Gary Marshall Notrica passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on Saturday, February 9, 2019. He was born October 20, 1961 to Erwin Notrica and Jessie Faye (Dickinson) Notrica in Inglewood, CA. He grew up in Torrance, CA along with older sisters Renee and Jacque. Gary graduated from West Torrance High School and then joined the Army where he served honorably as a Paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division. After serving in the military Gary worked in the Aerospace industry and married Debbie Hogan. They raised three children, Michael, Sara, and James. Gary worked in the Aerospace industry for over 30 years and took immense pride in being a part of a team that built some of the most magnificent engineering projects in the world. Gary was preceded in death by his dad Erwin and sister Renee. He is survived by his mother Jessie Faye Notrica, children Michael Notrica, Sara Mora (Cesar), and James Notrica. His two granddaughters Caidynce and Chloe were the joys of his life. He also leaves behind his life partner of the last decade Kathleen Trulove, her children Nichole, Justin, and Devan, as well as their two fur-babies Ozzie and Bowzer. Celebration of Gary's life will Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 1:00 PM at O'Doherty's Irish Grille, 525 W. Spokane Falls Blvd., Spokane, WA 99201. In lieu of flowers, please donate to or donate flowers to a local nursing home.

