McBRIDE, Gary It is with great sadness and grief we announce the passing of Gary McBride on May 5, 2019 at Holy Family Hospital surrounded by family. Gary was born April 5, 1948 to Roy and Betty McBride in Seattle Washington. Gary graduated from Shadle Park High School and was an exceptional hockey player. He received a hockey scholarship to Wisconsin University. He eventually came back to Spokane and graduated with a BA degree at Eastern Washington University. As he was attending EWU he continued playing hockey and became the Captain of Gonzaga University and other recreational teams. He worked in sales and as a manager of a local trucking company until his retirement. Gary loved every one surrounding him, family and his valued friendships. He had a contagious smile and was so funny and charming and so much love in his heart. He was loved by all. He loved to play golf and watching all sports and spending time with his family and friends. Gary is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Susan, children Derek and Lisa and the light of his life, Jack and his sister Kerry. He had three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Plese Flats on the Spokane River, our special place we spent everyday with our dog Rocky, on Saturday, June 1st at 10:30am. Please bring a chair and most importantly, memories of Gary to share.

