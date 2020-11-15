MILLS, Gary Mervin August 16, 1934 - November 26, 2019 Dad was born in Wilbur August 16, 1934 and passed away at Odessa Memorial Hospital November 26, 2019. Mom preceded Dad to heaven on July 12th, 2014. Dad was the first of nine children born to Herb and Dorothy (Smith) Mills. Twin sisters Joan and Joanne (deceased), brother Noel (deceased), sister Linda (deceased). Dad is survived by sisters Sharon, Kathy (and Bruce), Patty (and George) and Trudy. Dad is also survived by brothers-in-law Robert (and Diane) Martin and Jim (and Sharon) Martin. Uncle Gale Martin is also deceased. Mom and Dad have four children: Terria (and Gary), David (and Kristin), Tom and Darin. 12 grandchildren: Lauri, Angela, Leslie, Christine, Megan, Andrew, Crystal, Drew, Britt, Bryce, Justin and Marie. 27 great-grandchildren: Cole, Piper, Paige, Karlee, Evelyn, Layla, Michael, Liam, Tyler, Andrew, Jacob, Kailyn, Addison, Declan, Cameron, Myles, Azlynn, Wyatt, Chloe, Paisley, Addison, Delaney, Camden, Greyson, Kimber, Lily, and Devon. Dad is also survived by numerous, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The Mills family came to America from Scotland around 1850. Great-Grandpa Leroy Mills made his way West and homesteaded north of Odessa. Grandpa Herb and Grandma Dorothy farmed north of Odessa. Dad graduated from Odessa High School in 1952 then served two years in the US Army. He then met and married Mom in 1956. They began farming south of Odessa on Great-Grandpa and Grandma Smith's family farm. To supplement their income with a growing family Dad worked night security on the Titan Missile Base near our home and in the laboratory at the Moses Lake sugar beet factory. Dad loved hunting and fishing and spent many many times doing both with us kids. Dad also spent a lot of time with his cousin Tom Kadlec fishing and hunting. Dad and Tom were mighty rattlesnake hunters as well. Dad was a good father and loved his family fiercely. We will be having a very private burial for Dad. Donations may be made to Odessa Hospital and Quail Court Assisted Living. Arrangements are under the direction of Strate Funeral Home, Davenport, WA.



