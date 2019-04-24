Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Michael CLEMENT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CLEMENT, Gary Michael (Age 76) Gary passed away April 20th surrounded by his beloved family at Holy Family Hospital after battling multiple health concerns. Gary was born June 27, 1942, in Spokane to Beryl and Gene Clement. Moving to the Tri-Cities shortly after, he grew up in Pasco, WA and graduated class of 1961 from Pasco High School. Gary enlisted in the United States Air Force the following September, where he served 4 years active duty. Gary was stationed two years in Japan as well as Shepard Airforce Base, TX where he proudly and fondly recalled his service. He continued in the reserves and obtained his Aviation Mechanic License and used this education to work for Alaska Airlines. After returning to Spokane, he attended SCC for additional mechanic training where he met his wife Ellen Connors. They married in 1968, and a year later had their first daughter, Jean. The young family relocated back to the west side where Gary proudly worked for Boeing. He was drawn back to attend and graduate from EWU, receiving his teaching degree in Industrial Fine Arts while the family grew with the addition of their daughter Mary. Gary taught two years in Vancouver WA, ultimately returning to remain a long-term Spokane resident and have a 30-year teaching career as the Industrial Arts Teacher at Mead Middle School in Mead, WA where he touched the lives of thousands of students. Gary coached wrestling, and softball, as well as swimming and basketball for the Special Olympics. He had a deep love of all dogs, particularly his Basset Hound Barney. Gary was an avid fisherman, story teller and extensive traveler. He enjoyed snow skiing, boating, baseball and RV adventures. He was light hearted, funny, and always up for a good time while also exemplifying a strong work ethic. He got to spend the last two summers in what he described as a "Slice of Heaven" on the CDA River, in Lane, ID. He was a generous, devoted and active Father, Grandfather and lifelong friend. He had an intense love for his family and cared for them with an exceptional passion. Gary is survived by daughter Jean Casper and granddaughter MacKenzie Casper of Tacoma, daughter Mary Moulton, son-in-law Marshall and grandsons Vincent and Vaughn (Spokane). He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Sharon, all of Pasco, as well as his grandson Jeremy Casper (Portland). A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, May 1st at 3:00 pm in the event Barn at The Big Barn Brewing Company on Green Bluff, 16004 N. Applewood Ln., Mead, WA 99021.

