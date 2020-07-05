CORKINS, Gary Orin (Age 79) October 24, 1940 - June 25, 2020 Gary Orin Corkins "Corky" passed away on June 25th, 2020 at the age of 79. Gary was the eldest of two children born to Orin and Esther Corkins of Spokane, Washington. He graduated from North Central High School and enlisted in the US Navy. He married Cheryl Hayes and had three children. As a young man he coached youth baseball and raced drag cars in Deer Park. He was also a lifelong member of the Spokane Rifle Club and the Eagles #2. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping with friends and family. He was loved by all and will be truly missed. Survived by his sister Lanaire (Gordon), children Karri, Troy (Miriam), Jodie (Jim), seven grandchildren and two nieces.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store