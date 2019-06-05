Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary R. GERSHON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GERSHON, Gary R. (Age 71) Gary passed away peacefully at his beloved home in Loon Lake on May 25, 2019. He was a loved and recognized figure on the lake on his paddle board, using an umbrella as a sail. He had a passion for music which he loved sharing with others. His greatest joy was playing his guitar and singing, encouraging all to join in. In the 90s and several years after, he was well known for hosting a garage-band in his shop in Green Acres, nicknamed "The Water Tower Boys", named for the water tower outside his door. He always loved playing Rock and Roll music, however during the last eight years he also played in two Praise and Worship teams, the Spokane Dream Center in the Valley and the New Beginnings Church in Loon Lake. Other passions included his two dogs and motorcycles. He enjoyed membership and riding with the Christian Motorcyclist Association. His leathers proudly displayed the American flag and the CMA colors. Gary worked for 32 years for the Spokane Steel Foundry in Industrial Park as a press operator and later moved to quality control. For many of those years he enjoyed being the pitcher on their softball team. Gary loved life and brought enthusiasm and joy where ever he went. His smile was contagious. He impacted those who knew him as neighbor and friend, and were privileged to call him "brother". He put up a courageous fight for 10 months, eventually succumbing to sarcoma possibly due to his exposure to Agent Orange during his service as a Marine in Vietnam. He is survived by his wife Diane, a son Michael and daughter Rita Anne, sisters Suzi and Janet, brother Richard, and three grandchildren, David, Andrea, and Angela. Those who knew and loved Gary are invited to attend his "Celebration of Life" to be held at the Spokane Dream Center (2128 N. Pines Rd.) in the Valley on June 22nd at 1:00pm. If possible please wear an Hawaiian shirt as that was his favorite attire. An appropriate memorial should you wish, would be a gift to either SCRAPS or the Spokane Humane Society.

GERSHON, Gary R. (Age 71) Gary passed away peacefully at his beloved home in Loon Lake on May 25, 2019. He was a loved and recognized figure on the lake on his paddle board, using an umbrella as a sail. He had a passion for music which he loved sharing with others. His greatest joy was playing his guitar and singing, encouraging all to join in. In the 90s and several years after, he was well known for hosting a garage-band in his shop in Green Acres, nicknamed "The Water Tower Boys", named for the water tower outside his door. He always loved playing Rock and Roll music, however during the last eight years he also played in two Praise and Worship teams, the Spokane Dream Center in the Valley and the New Beginnings Church in Loon Lake. Other passions included his two dogs and motorcycles. He enjoyed membership and riding with the Christian Motorcyclist Association. His leathers proudly displayed the American flag and the CMA colors. Gary worked for 32 years for the Spokane Steel Foundry in Industrial Park as a press operator and later moved to quality control. For many of those years he enjoyed being the pitcher on their softball team. Gary loved life and brought enthusiasm and joy where ever he went. His smile was contagious. He impacted those who knew him as neighbor and friend, and were privileged to call him "brother". He put up a courageous fight for 10 months, eventually succumbing to sarcoma possibly due to his exposure to Agent Orange during his service as a Marine in Vietnam. He is survived by his wife Diane, a son Michael and daughter Rita Anne, sisters Suzi and Janet, brother Richard, and three grandchildren, David, Andrea, and Angela. Those who knew and loved Gary are invited to attend his "Celebration of Life" to be held at the Spokane Dream Center (2128 N. Pines Rd.) in the Valley on June 22nd at 1:00pm. If possible please wear an Hawaiian shirt as that was his favorite attire. An appropriate memorial should you wish, would be a gift to either SCRAPS or the Spokane Humane Society. Published in Spokesman-Review on June 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close