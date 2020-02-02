Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary R. KELLY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KELLY, Gary R. Gary was born to Donald and Colene Kelly on March 18, 1941 in Spokane. He went to be with the Lord at the age of 78 on January 3, 2020 following a valiant battle with cancer. He lived in Sun City Shadow Hills in the Palm Springs California. Gary graduated from John Rogers High School in 1959, where he played football and baseball. Gary was married for sixty years to the love of his life, Julie Brandt, who graduated from Lewis and Clark High School. Gary graduated from Whitworth College in 1963. Gary leaves behind his loving wife, Julie, daughter Kathy Kirby, sons Craig Kelly and Kevin Kelly, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, and his brother Ken Kelly. Gary was preceded in death by his son, Jeff Kelly, and sister, Donna Stone. Gary was proud of his Irish heritage and celebrated every Saint Patrick's Day with his family and friends decked out in his kilt greeting everyone with his famous Irish smile and sparkling blue eyes. Words that describe Gary throughout his life are hardworking, loyal, ethical and caring. His caring was obvious by his exceptional work to help the homeless in his community. Gary had a deep love for his children who made him very proud. Gary will be greatly missed.

