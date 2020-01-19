Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Ralph DAWLEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DAWLEY, Gary Ralph (Age 80) March 26, 1939 - January 7, 2020 Gary was born in St. Peter, Minnesota, to William and Alberta Dawley on March 26, 1939, and passed on January 7, 2020, in Spokane, Washington. Gary proudly served in the United States Air Force for 28+ years (1956-1984) as an aircraft tanker mechanic, and retired as a Master Sergeant. He proudly served for his country in Vietnam and traveled to many states and countries during his service. He was a gentle giant - rough on the outside but had a heart of gold and loved his family beyond measure. He was a very loving and giving man to his wife, Janet, and his four children: Carol (deceased) Lisa (Glenn Wright), Douglas (Teresa), and Denise (Greg Wheeler), and let us not forget his 14 grandkids and 27 great-grandkids. Gary celebrated 60 beautiful years of marriage with the love of his life Janet, and together they raised their four children: Gary leaves behind his wife, three children, sister Nancy (Rod Meyer), brother Richard (Patty); he is preceded in death by his parents, sister Carolyn, brother Glenn, daughter Carol, and two great-grandchildren. A very special thank you to the staff at Deaconess, NIACH, Rockwood Clinic, and Spokane Hospice House for the amazing care you provided to our Dad and family. There are no service plans at this time, and the family asks that any donations be sent to Spokane Hospice Care of Spokane

