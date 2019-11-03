Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Ralph Justice. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JUSTICE, Gary Ralph (Age 86) April 2, 1933 October 26, 2019 RIP in Heaven Gary Ralph Justice, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Gary was born April 2, 1933 in Lewiston, ID to Jack and Ruth Justice. In 1956, Gary married the love of his life, Charlotte Justice. They settled in Spokane, WA where they raised their two sons. He proudly served our country in the US Air Force and retired after over 20 years of service. After retiring from the Air Force, Gary found his calling as a bus driver for Mead School District. He loved the children and they loved him and his iconic cowboy hat. Gary enjoyed camping, snowmobiling, cars, auctioning and spending time at Priest Lake with his family and friends. Over the years, Gary and Charlotte made Priest Lake their homeit was truly their spot! He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Charlotte Justice, sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Penny Justice, Jr. of Elk, WA and Craig and Kelly Justice of Camarillo, CA, their families including four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and his four sisters and brother.

JUSTICE, Gary Ralph (Age 86) April 2, 1933 October 26, 2019 RIP in Heaven Gary Ralph Justice, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Gary was born April 2, 1933 in Lewiston, ID to Jack and Ruth Justice. In 1956, Gary married the love of his life, Charlotte Justice. They settled in Spokane, WA where they raised their two sons. He proudly served our country in the US Air Force and retired after over 20 years of service. After retiring from the Air Force, Gary found his calling as a bus driver for Mead School District. He loved the children and they loved him and his iconic cowboy hat. Gary enjoyed camping, snowmobiling, cars, auctioning and spending time at Priest Lake with his family and friends. Over the years, Gary and Charlotte made Priest Lake their homeit was truly their spot! He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Charlotte Justice, sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Penny Justice, Jr. of Elk, WA and Craig and Kelly Justice of Camarillo, CA, their families including four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and his four sisters and brother. Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close