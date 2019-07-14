Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary SIMONSEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SIMONSEN, Gary Gary Simonsen, 75 years; Passed: Spokane, WA, June 22, 2019; Born: Seattle, WA, February 14, 1944 to Madeleine and Andrew Simonsen. Gary Simonsen leaves a legacy of peace, love and personal freedom to wife Christine Simonsen, daughter Renee Larkin, son-in-law Mike Larkin, grand- children Ashley Larkin, Katie and Sam Perkins; son Garric Simonsen, daughter-in-law Heather Shauvin, grandchildren Indie and Aysa Simonsen-Shauvin; brother Rob Simonsen, nephew Aaron and Nohnie Simonsen with great-nephews Dallon, Tristan and Gavin. His loving devotion was ever doubtless. And to many a lifetime friend who shared their laughter with his, especially his brothers and sisters of Shadle Park High School and Eastern Washington University. Though he was known to lookout for anyone in need, Gary's family was always 100% his first priority. He and wife Christine celebrated 50 years last November. Gary Simonsen is missed for his; tongue twisters, fishing and camping trips, photography, intellectualism, humor and comfort. Celebrate Gary's life with bbq (provided), please bring a potluck side dish to share. August 17, 2019, 12-3p, Medical Lake Waterfront Park, Medical Lake, WA 99022. Bring a chair. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to the Spokane Union Gospel Mission. Directions: I-90 West, exit 272, WA-902 West, 4 mi. left on Lefevre St, 1.5 mi. turn right.

