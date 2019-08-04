Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary W. LTC U.S. Army Ret. LAWHEAD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LAWHEAD, LTC Gary W. Augusta, GA. Entered into rest Saturday, August 3rd at 4:45 A.M. at his residence, LTC Gary Wagner Lawhead, U.S. Army (Ret), loving husband to Bobbie Wood Lawhead. His life revolved around his family and in addition to his wife he is survived by three daughters; Amanda Ruth Baggott (Kirk), Katherine Lee Lawhead and Ansley Wagner Williams (David). He is also survived by his much cherished grandchildren; John Daniel Baggott, Olson Valentina Baggott, Samuel Gary Baggott, Ruth Jamison Baggott, Andrew Cook Baggott (Ace), Leo David Williams and Carolyn Sloane Williams, as well as two siblings; Nora Maier (Glenn) of Rathdrum, ID and Bruce Lawhead of Spokane, WA and a number of loving nieces and nephews. Gary grew up in Spokane, WA and earned his Bachelor's degree in Political Science from Eastern Washington State University. His 21 year career in the U.S. Army included posts across the U.S. and Europe, with two tours of duty in Vietnam. He graduated from Command and General Staff College at Ft. Leavenworth, KS before earning his Masters in International Relations from Kansas University. He was the recipient of a number of military citations including the Parachutist Badge, Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Bronze Star Medal, Air Medal (2nd award) Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm, and Army Commendation Medal (2nd Oak Leaf Cluster). Upon leaving the U.S. Army, Gary began a career in nuclear security which included working as a liaison in Saudi Arabia with Fairris-Lawhead, as well as contract consulting at nuclear facilities in the U.S. He was a patriot who loved his country and was proud to serve, but his most earnest desire was to serve the Lord, which he did with all his heart for all of his life. Gary was a longtime member of Warren Baptist Church in Augusta, GA where he served as past chairman of the Deacons, as well as a teacher of classes ranging from Kindergarten to teens to adults. He was active in the West Augusta Camp of Gideons International as well as the Warren Baptist prison ministry, Serving Time of the CSRA. The ministry which touched his heart most poignantly was Operation Christmas Child where he volunteered diligently for many years. A memorial service will be Tuesday, August 6th at 2 pm with full military honors at Warren Baptist Church with Dr. David McKinley and Rev. Dave Dillard officiating. The family will receive friends during the hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the family cemetery in Pineview, GA. Honorary pallbearers will be the Deacons of Warren Baptist Church, the Gideons of West Augusta Camp, as well as David Barnes, Richard Hillman, Syl Thuente, Dr. Sal Wambsgans, and Jimmy Wood. The family would like to thank Southeast Hospice for their compassionate care, especially Holly, our nurse and Mallorie, our CNA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Warren Baptist Serving Time Ministry, 3203 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 30907, or to Gideons International, P.O. Box 204454, Martinez, GA 30917-0454, or you may wish to pack an extra Operation Christmas Child Shoebox in Gary's memory. THOMAS POTEET SON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at

