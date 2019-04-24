PIERCE, Gary W. Gary Pierce, age 82, of Otis Orchards, passed away March 31, 2019. He was born November 15, 1936 in Spokane, WA to Lyndelle and Evelyn Newton Pierce. He was preceded in death by his parents and older brother, LeRoy. Gary is survived by his wife Bev, daughters, Julie Long of Post Falls ID, and Candice Pratt of Tucson AZ; brother Ron (Donna) Otis Orchards; stepchildren Nick Sidwell, Debbie Michaels and Sandy Decker, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 27th, 2:00-4:00 pm at the Saddle Sore at State Line Idaho.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 24, 2019