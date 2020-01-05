Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gayla Lee SHEETS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SHEETS, Gayla Lee Gayla Lee Sheets passed away December 27, 2019. She is survived by her son Tim (Amber); and two grandchildren, Lilee and Sydney. Gayla is also survived by her three siblings, Bev (Steve) Booras, Chris Ayotte, and Sally (Russ) Shaver; as well as many nieces and nephews and family friends. Gayla was preceded in death earlier in 2019 by her mother Barbara Lee Carlson. Gayla was a long-term loyal employee of Deaconess Hospital and the manager of McCoy's Arts and Crafts for many years. She was an amazing artist, mother, grandmother, and best friend to many. Her memorial service will be held January 11, 2020 at 1:00 pm, Pines Mausoleum Chapel, 12116 E. 16th Ave, Spokane Valley, WA.

