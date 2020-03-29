Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gayle VEITENHEIMER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

VEITENHEIMER, Gayle Our Mother was an amazing person. Loving and kind through and through. She instilled in us to always see the good in people and not to judge. Treat others with respect and follow the "Golden Rule." She was funny and always had a beautiful smile on her face. She was a positive reinforcement when times were rough for anyone in the family. She loved life! Loved spending time at the Family lake cabin, fishing, swimming, and enjoying all wildlife and nature itself. She enjoyed her monthly "Lunch Bunch" with her friends from North Central high school where she had attended. She held all her dear friends and family very close to her heart. Mom was very spiritual and attended The Lady of Lourdes church in Spokane and volunteered many hours to making sandwiches for the hungry. She was born January 26, 1932 in Kooskie, Idaho to George and Della Yenney. She entered into rest on March 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Victor Veitenheimer; and by her great-granddaughter, Olivia Chaffin. She is survived by her brother, Phillip Yenney (Donnalu); four children, Paula Cozza (John), Sue Wendt (Wayne), Mark Veitenheimer (Lori), and Ann Veitenheimer (Tom); 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great- grandson. She will be forever in our hearts, and like she always said, "This isn't goodbyeit's justsee you soon! Memorial service will be held at a later date. Online tributes may be left at

