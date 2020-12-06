BOWERS, Gayle Verdeen Born April 10, 1947 in Spokane, Washington to Pat and Wilma Patterson, Gayle Verdeen Bowers passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 of natural causes in Spokane Valley, Washington. Gayle was a bartender who loved to research and study Genealogy in her spare time. She is survived by one son, David Bowers; one daughter Sheri Harris; one brother, David Patterson and two grandchildren. No services are scheduled at this time. To leave condolences for the family, visit hennesseyvalley.com
