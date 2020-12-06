1/1
Gayle Verdeen BOWERS
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gayle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BOWERS, Gayle Verdeen Born April 10, 1947 in Spokane, Washington to Pat and Wilma Patterson, Gayle Verdeen Bowers passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 of natural causes in Spokane Valley, Washington. Gayle was a bartender who loved to research and study Genealogy in her spare time. She is survived by one son, David Bowers; one daughter Sheri Harris; one brother, David Patterson and two grandchildren. No services are scheduled at this time. To leave condolences for the family, visit hennesseyvalley.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
1315 N Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
(509) 926-2423
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved