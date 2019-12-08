Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gayle Yvonne LEACH. View Sign Service Information Danekas Funeral Home 155 W First Avenue Colville , WA 99114 (509)-684-6271 Funeral service 11:00 AM Danekas Funeral Home 155 W First Avenue Colville , WA 99114 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LEACH, Gayle Yvonne In Loving Memory Gayle Yvonne Leach passed away peacefully in Spokane, WA on November 23, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was born in Redding, CA on January 16, 1937 to parents Paul and Bonita (Silver) Rother. Gayle thought that she'd never leave California, but moved to Washington State after marrying Verne Leach. They settled near Colville, WA where they raised their family. Gayle and Verne were married for 39 years until his passing in 2002. Gayle loved to travel. She has been to many destinations all across the U.S. and the world. She loved cooking, baking, sewing, gardening and canning. Gayle led by example of what it was to be a wife, mother and grandmother. She provided a home where all of her kids and grandkids were welcomed and felt loved. She built a strong foundation that we all returned to for celebrations, get togethers and holidays. Gayle had a selfless love for her family and a strong and generous heart up until the very end. She will be missed dearly. Gayle was preceded by parents, Paul and Bonita; husband, Verne. She is survived by her four children, Tom (Carolyn) Hurst, Arden, WA, Kelly (Terry) Smith , Deer Park, WA, Mike (Donna) Leach, Rathdrum, ID, Amy (Steve) Bilyeu, Mead, WA; 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grand- children plus one on the way. The funeral service for Mrs. Gayle Leach will take place on Saturday, December 14, 11:00 a.m. at the Danekas Funeral Chapel in Colville, WA with vault interment at the Mt. View Park Cemetery to follow. Pastor Shane Moffitt will officiate. Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfunerlachapel.com . Danekas Funeral Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with the arrangements. Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

