SHIREY, Gayle Yvonne (Ensor) Gayle Yvonne (Ensor) Shirey, 61, of Spokane Valley died on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 after a 3 year battle with cancer. Gayle was born December 8, 1958 in Monticello, UT to Margaret and James Tibbetts. She had three marriages, to Dale Hille 1981 1996, Ken Warner 1998 2011, and Tom Shirey 2016 2020. Gayle graduated from Davenport High School in 1977 where she was a Cheerleader and was crowned Princess Davenport as well as a Homecoming Princess. She attended Pacific Lutheran University where she studied Sociology from 1977 to 1981. She was a cheerleader, played on the women's soccer team, and was a Mayfair dancer. In recent years, Gayle was the office manager/tester for Arnett Industries, Spokane, WA. She was a member of Advent Lutheran Church, Spokane Valley where she was an active member of the Praise team. Her favorite scripture is the 23rd Psalm. Gayle is survived by her husband Tom Shirey, Jayleen (Hille) and Heejong Yu, Shane and Shannon Hille, Sloan and Tessa Yu with baby boy Yu on the way, Margaret Ensor and Jim Tibbetts, Cheryl (Ensor) Capoocia, Steve Ensor, and her beloved kitties Missy and Tippy. She was predeceased by her adoptive father, Laurence Ensor, September 8, 2015. A private memorial will be held in her honor on July 25, 2020 and future place of inurnment will be the Reardan Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, her family would like to encourage donations be given to Spokane Hospice House (367 E. 7th Ave., Spokane, WA 99202) in honor of Gayle. One more day, one more time, one more sunset, maybe I'd be satisfied But then again, I know what it would do, leave me wishing still for one more day with you. (One More Day by Diamond Rio)



