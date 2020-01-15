Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GELDER PEDEY Dona VAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

VAN GELDER PEDEY, Dona December 30, 1930 - January 10, 2020 Dona was born in Spokane to Harry Stifter (died shortly before her birth) and Maybelle Henning Stifter. She started working at age 12 with her stepdad, Frank Tokarz, at Banker's Imprint (later became Burroughs Corporation). She married Jack Van Gelder in October of 1949 and had three children, Don (deceased 2014), Rick and Denise (Loehlein). Jack passed away in 2004, Dona married Victor Pedey in 2005. His wife, Jewel was her best friend and she had passed away one month after Jack. Victor had three children, Adrian (deceased 2015), Dana and Vicky (Whitney). Victor passed away in 2018. Dona started her own typesetting shop in May of 1971, Trade Graphics, and ran it very successfully for 17 years before selling to retire. Dona was an animal lover and advocate and was the interim director of the Spokane Humane Society in the mid '90s. She had many pets in her lifetime, including horses. In lieu of flowers, Dona had asked that donations be made in her name to Murci's Mission (a 501c3 animal rescue where Denise is a Board Member and Treasurer). The address is PO Box 10859, Spokane, WA 99209. A celebration of Dona's life will be held at a later date.

VAN GELDER PEDEY, Dona December 30, 1930 - January 10, 2020 Dona was born in Spokane to Harry Stifter (died shortly before her birth) and Maybelle Henning Stifter. She started working at age 12 with her stepdad, Frank Tokarz, at Banker's Imprint (later became Burroughs Corporation). She married Jack Van Gelder in October of 1949 and had three children, Don (deceased 2014), Rick and Denise (Loehlein). Jack passed away in 2004, Dona married Victor Pedey in 2005. His wife, Jewel was her best friend and she had passed away one month after Jack. Victor had three children, Adrian (deceased 2015), Dana and Vicky (Whitney). Victor passed away in 2018. Dona started her own typesetting shop in May of 1971, Trade Graphics, and ran it very successfully for 17 years before selling to retire. Dona was an animal lover and advocate and was the interim director of the Spokane Humane Society in the mid '90s. She had many pets in her lifetime, including horses. In lieu of flowers, Dona had asked that donations be made in her name to Murci's Mission (a 501c3 animal rescue where Denise is a Board Member and Treasurer). The address is PO Box 10859, Spokane, WA 99209. A celebration of Dona's life will be held at a later date. Published in Spokesman-Review from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close