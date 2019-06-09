Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gene Engle EIDE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

EIDE, Gene Engle Gene Engle Eide entered eternal peace on May 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Etta in 2010 and his grandson, Nathan Estvold in 2003. Unfortunately, his youngest son, Paul Eide, passed away the following day. He is survived by six of his children; Judy Lykins, Gary (Kathy) Eide, Susan (Mike) McLauchlin, Barb Crittenden, Bob Eide and Pam (Marc) Estvold. Also survived by grandkids; Jane, Tim and Chris Lykins, Blane Bageant, Lani McLauchlin Kluh, Kelsey and Macy McLauchlin, Chloe Clark, MacKenzie Crittenden, Eric Eide, Nick Estvold and Matt Scott as well as eight great-grandsons. Gene was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on May 24, 1930 to Engle John Eide and Clara Berg Eide, joining older brother Clarence Eide. He graduated from Sprague High School, played baseball at Whitworth College before a brief stint in the minors. He married Etta Belle McEvers on March 8, 1951. Gene and Etta had seven kids during his tenure at Richfield Oil Co which ended due to mergers. He relocated his family to Sprague where he managed the Grange Supply before building the Viking Drive-In. He later worked in Real Estate in Spokane and drove school bus in the Mead School District before finally retiring. He loved the WSU Cougars and Seattle Seahawks and was active in the Sons of Norway. He worked hard to teach his grandkids "yea Cougars" when they could barely say any other words. "Papa Geno," as he was affectionately called by his grandkids, was always ready with a prank or a joke, he was a fun and loving Grandpa. A Memorial service will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019, 10:00 a.m. in the Sunset Chapel at Fairmount Memorial Park located at 5200 W. Wellesley Ave.

