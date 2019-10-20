Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gene Louise MILLER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MILLER, Gene Louise February 20, 1924 - August 9, 2019 In the blink of an eye, Gene slipped peacefully away to God's Kingdom, on Friday, August 9, 2019. A short, intimate service was held Tuesday, August 13, 2019 for family and a few close friends. Presiding was close family friend Darrell Putney, who holds the Melchizedek Priesthood in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Darrell, you were very special to Mom. Thank you and Arlene for coming and for your blessings. Gene was laid to rest next to her husband in a double niche at Pines Cemetery. The last of seven children, Gene was preceded in death by her husband Allen (Red), her parents Walter and Ellen Black, brothers Arthur and Raymond, sisters Violet, Edna, Stella and Arlyss, step-son Warren, and grandson Daniel. What a glorious reunion there must have been when she reached Heaven's Gate! Gene is survived by her daughter Susan and her husband Jim, their son James, and great-grandchildren Jeremy, Derek, and Madison, all of Honolulu, Warren's widow, Theila and their children Anna (Chris), Kristie and Kristian (Stacy), all of Spokane. Thanks to the wonderful people at Kindred Hospice. Memorials may be sent to Partners 4 Pets, 8901 E. Trent Ave., Millwood, WA 99212.

