SCOLAVINO, Gene January 10, 1925 - May 16, 2019 In Loving Memory Gene is survived by his sons Gene Jr and Kenneth, daughter Joyce Gibson, along with his many Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren. Gene served in WWII as a field medic and continued the service of his country until 1974 when he retired as a Senior Master Sergeant. He received many awards during his military career. Gene was a kind soul with a strong will and lived a quiet life as an avid golfer. Gene was a true inspiration of how to live with dignity and honor. He wanted to use his resources to create a secure, loving environment for his children and assisted them to achieve their goals whenever possible. Gene's passing will leave a hole in the hearts of all that knew and loved him, but we all will keep his precious memories with us always.

