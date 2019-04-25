Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Genevieve Christine DANEKAS. View Sign Service Information Danekas Funeral Home 155 W First Avenue Colville , WA 99114 (509)-684-6271 Send Flowers Obituary

DANEKAS, Genevieve Christine Genevieve Christine Danekas, an immensely courageous and faith filled woman of grace, passed away on April 22, 2019 at the age of 49 after a five year battle against multiple myeloma. Genevieve was born on May 14, 1969 in Riverside, CA the second of three children to Larry and Jenny (Luna) Gil. Genevieve was preceded in death by her grandparents. She is survived by her husband, Bill Danekas; two children, Raymond and Emily all in Colville; her parents Larry and Jenny Gil of Riverside, CA; sister, Stephanie Montgomery (Guy) of Spokane, WA; brother Isaac Gil of Riverside, CA; the extended Danekas family, numerous nieces and nephews and countless friends. Services for Mrs. Genevieve C. Danekas will begin with a Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m., Monday, April 29, 2019 followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 30, 2019 both at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Colville, WA. A graveside service and vault interment will follow at the Mountain View Park Cemetery in Colville, WA. Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at

