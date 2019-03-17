Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Genevieve Ellen VOSS. View Sign

VOSS, Genevieve Ellen (Bennett, Chamberlain) (Age 89) Genevieve was born November 14, 1929, in Oaksdale, WA to Ira and Emma (Kleinkuecht) Bennett and sister Jeanetta. She passed away March 11, 2019. Genevieve began her education at Pleasant Hill Country School and graduated from Oaksdale High School in 1947 and Washington State university in 1951 with a BA degree in Secretarial Studies and Education. She taught Commercial subjects at Colville High School for one year then the remainder of her career worked as an Administrative Assistant for Sun Life Assurance Co. of Canada, General Telephone Co. of the Northwest in Spokane, Pacific Northwest Bell in Seattle and Southwest Bell in Stockton, CA. She returned to Spokane in 1961 and worked for Kelly Girls for one year and then was employed by the City of Spokane Parks Dept. for 28 years until retiring in 1991. She married Jack Chamberlain in 1955 and they later divorced. In 1972, she married James Voss. He died in 2003 after 31 years of marriage. She is survived by her one son, Rick Chamberlain, of Spirit Lake, ID; one sister Jeanetta Jarvis (Bennett) of Spokane; three grandchildren, Terra Schneider of Pine City, MN, Justine Chamberlain of Hampton, MN and Benjamin Chamberlain of Spirit Lake, ID. Also six great-grandchildren; one niece Sherri Jarvis-Lowe, Robert Jarvis of Phillipsburg, MT and Randy Jarvis of Spokane and a number of cousins. Genevieve was a former member of the American Historical Society of Germans from Russia, a member of the Sons of Norway Lodge, and Corbin Senior Activity Center. Visitation for Genevieve will be held Friday, March 22 from 11:00 AM to 5:00PM at Heritage Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on March 23 1:30 PM at Sunset Chapel, 5200 West Wellesley Ave., Spokane, WA followed by a graveside service at Fairmount Memorial Park. Donations in memory of Genevieve may be made to the Union Gospel Mission, Spokane Food Bank or a .

VOSS, Genevieve Ellen (Bennett, Chamberlain) (Age 89) Genevieve was born November 14, 1929, in Oaksdale, WA to Ira and Emma (Kleinkuecht) Bennett and sister Jeanetta. She passed away March 11, 2019. Genevieve began her education at Pleasant Hill Country School and graduated from Oaksdale High School in 1947 and Washington State university in 1951 with a BA degree in Secretarial Studies and Education. She taught Commercial subjects at Colville High School for one year then the remainder of her career worked as an Administrative Assistant for Sun Life Assurance Co. of Canada, General Telephone Co. of the Northwest in Spokane, Pacific Northwest Bell in Seattle and Southwest Bell in Stockton, CA. She returned to Spokane in 1961 and worked for Kelly Girls for one year and then was employed by the City of Spokane Parks Dept. for 28 years until retiring in 1991. She married Jack Chamberlain in 1955 and they later divorced. In 1972, she married James Voss. He died in 2003 after 31 years of marriage. She is survived by her one son, Rick Chamberlain, of Spirit Lake, ID; one sister Jeanetta Jarvis (Bennett) of Spokane; three grandchildren, Terra Schneider of Pine City, MN, Justine Chamberlain of Hampton, MN and Benjamin Chamberlain of Spirit Lake, ID. Also six great-grandchildren; one niece Sherri Jarvis-Lowe, Robert Jarvis of Phillipsburg, MT and Randy Jarvis of Spokane and a number of cousins. Genevieve was a former member of the American Historical Society of Germans from Russia, a member of the Sons of Norway Lodge, and Corbin Senior Activity Center. Visitation for Genevieve will be held Friday, March 22 from 11:00 AM to 5:00PM at Heritage Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on March 23 1:30 PM at Sunset Chapel, 5200 West Wellesley Ave., Spokane, WA followed by a graveside service at Fairmount Memorial Park. Donations in memory of Genevieve may be made to the Union Gospel Mission, Spokane Food Bank or a . Funeral Home Heritage Funeral & Cremation

508 North Government Way

Spokane , WA 99224

(509) 838-8900 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations