RAPP, Genevieve Mae "Genny" Born July 24, 1925 in Winner, South Dakota to Austin and Lillian Johnson, Genevieve "Genny" Mae Rapp passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, March 31, 2020, surrounded by family. Graduating in 1943 from high school in Grandview, Washington, Genny soon met and fell in love with the love of her life, Howard Rapp. She and Howard married in the small town of Sunnyside, Washington before moving to Spokane Valley, spending 50 golden years together. Genny was dedicated to her family. She loved family gatherings and celebrations of all kinds, especially birthday parties. She was a long-time resident of Greenacres and parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church in the Spokane Valley. Genny worked as the Parish Rectory cook and housekeeper for a number of years. With her love for music, Genny enjoyed going to concerts including the Old Time Fiddlers and square dancing even sewing matching square dancing outfits for herself and Howard. Traveling was exciting for Genny. She and Howard traveled to several places including England, the Canadian provinces, Caribbean, Hawaii and many of the states, and spent several winters in Arizona. As a girl and young woman, Genny played team basketball and baseball. Because of her sports knowledge and having played baseball with her brothers growing up, Genny was a "Mariners" fan and loved watching Gonzaga basketball. Throughout her life Genny had many interests, but it was her flower garden that she prized most. Every Christmas she could be found making Christmas wreaths with her garden club and sharing them with family members. Genny was preceded in death by her husband Howard and her parents Austin and Lillian Johnson. She was also preceded in death by her brothers Harold, Ray, Frank, Ernie and her sister Dorothy. She is survived by four sons David (Linda), Dennis (Irene), Douglas and Dale (Zina). She is also survived by her brothers George and Robert and sister Velma; 11 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. The family requests you consider giving a Memorial gift to Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels, 12101 East Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley, WA 99206 or Hospice of Spokane, 121 S. Arthur St., Spokane, WA 99202. Hennessey Valley Funeral Home, 1315 N. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley is in charge of arrangements. The Rosary and Vigil is scheduled for Thursday, July 9th, 5:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 304 South Adams Rd., Spokane Valley, WA, followed by the Funeral Mass, Friday, June 10th at 10:00 a.m. also at St. Mary's Catholic Church. After the Funeral Mass the Committal will take place at Pines Cemetery, 12 Noon Friday, July 10th. To leave condolences for the family, please visit Genevieve's Tribute Wall.



