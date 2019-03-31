KNORR, Genevieve Ruth (nee Spray) On Wednesday, March 27, 2019, Genny Knorr, wife, mother, and sister, passed away peacefully in hospice care at the age of 84. Genny was born on July 3rd, 1934, in Chelan, Washington. She will be forever remembered by her loving husband Larry, her devoted son Rusty, beloved sister Eunice (Lewis), nieces Patty (Fink), Judy (Mashek), Vicki (Phillips), Barbara (Hickman), Patty (Bryant), and nephews Harvey (Knorr) and Rick (Knorr). Genny will also be remembered by her extended family and numerous dear friends. Genny was a league bowler and an avid golfer who claimed two hole-in-ones and started the Qualchan Ladies Club. She enjoyed movies, travel, playing poker with friends, and emptying the casino coffers. In high school she was a very amateur drag racer. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 6, at 11 AM at Riplinger Funeral Home, 4305 N. Division, in Spokane. Donations in memory of Genny may be made to hospice, who provided her with the finest of tender loving care in her last days: Hospice of Spokane, PO Box 2215, Spokane, WA 99210-2215. GUESTBOOK: www.riplingerfuneralhome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Genevieve Ruth (Spray) KNORR.
Riplinger Funeral Home & Crematory - Spokane
4305 N. Division St.
Spokane, WA 99207
(509) 483-8558
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 31, 2019