Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Genevieve Ruth (Spray) KNORR. View Sign

KNORR, Genevieve Ruth (nee Spray) On Wednesday, March 27, 2019, Genny Knorr, wife, mother, and sister, passed away peacefully in hospice care at the age of 84. Genny was born on July 3rd, 1934, in Chelan, Washington. She will be forever remembered by her loving husband Larry, her devoted son Rusty, beloved sister Eunice (Lewis), nieces Patty (Fink), Judy (Mashek), Vicki (Phillips), Barbara (Hickman), Patty (Bryant), and nephews Harvey (Knorr) and Rick (Knorr). Genny will also be remembered by her extended family and numerous dear friends. Genny was a league bowler and an avid golfer who claimed two hole-in-ones and started the Qualchan Ladies Club. She enjoyed movies, travel, playing poker with friends, and emptying the casino coffers. In high school she was a very amateur drag racer. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 6, at 11 AM at Riplinger Funeral Home, 4305 N. Division, in Spokane. Donations in memory of Genny may be made to hospice, who provided her with the finest of tender loving care in her last days: Hospice of Spokane, PO Box 2215, Spokane, WA 99210-2215. GUESTBOOK:

KNORR, Genevieve Ruth (nee Spray) On Wednesday, March 27, 2019, Genny Knorr, wife, mother, and sister, passed away peacefully in hospice care at the age of 84. Genny was born on July 3rd, 1934, in Chelan, Washington. She will be forever remembered by her loving husband Larry, her devoted son Rusty, beloved sister Eunice (Lewis), nieces Patty (Fink), Judy (Mashek), Vicki (Phillips), Barbara (Hickman), Patty (Bryant), and nephews Harvey (Knorr) and Rick (Knorr). Genny will also be remembered by her extended family and numerous dear friends. Genny was a league bowler and an avid golfer who claimed two hole-in-ones and started the Qualchan Ladies Club. She enjoyed movies, travel, playing poker with friends, and emptying the casino coffers. In high school she was a very amateur drag racer. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 6, at 11 AM at Riplinger Funeral Home, 4305 N. Division, in Spokane. Donations in memory of Genny may be made to hospice, who provided her with the finest of tender loving care in her last days: Hospice of Spokane, PO Box 2215, Spokane, WA 99210-2215. GUESTBOOK: www.riplingerfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Riplinger Funeral Home & Crematory - Spokane

4305 N. Division St.

Spokane , WA 99207

(509) 483-8558 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close