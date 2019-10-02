Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Genevieve Stella DODSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DODSON, Genevieve Stella (Age 96) January 10, 1923 - September 25, 2019 The world lost a sweet lady on September 25, 2019. Genevieve Stella Dodson was born January 10, 1923 and passed away peacefully at the great age of 96. She is survived by her daughter Marcy Beckwith and son Nathan Dodson (Vicki), grandchildren Kim Smith (Dave) and Tristan Dodson, two great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her nephews Mark Nelson and Bill Craver and their families as well as cousins Mick and Don Childress. She was a longtime member of the Northwood Presbyterian church. She enjoyed family get togethers, getting packages in the mail, watching squirrels and birds outside her window and sharing her garden secrets. Gen grew up in Chewelah, WA with her siblings and moved to Spokane where she went to work for the city of Spokane in the Treasurer's Dept. for over 30 years and raised her children. She is in Heaven with her siblings, pain free, and sipping yet another raspberry mocha. She will be greatly missed and the impact she had on so many lives will always be cherished.

