CUNNINGHAM, Geofrey R. (Age 60) May 12, 1959 - November 22, 2019 On November 22, 2019, Geofrey Cunningham unexpectedly passed away from natural causes at his home. He was 60 years old. His parents were Curt and Irene Cunningham of Spokane. His sister is Kelly Monroe, of Yorba Linda, California. Jeff was raised in Spokane, and graduated from Gonzaga Prep where he was a member of the Glee Club. He later attended Washington State University and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. He taught English Literature for several years before a career change to the Restaurant Industry. Jeff was at his best when working in hospitality and entertaining people. While Jeff faced many personal challenges in his lifetime, his love for friends, family, and music....especially the Beatles, remained his passions. Jeff was an active member of the Men's Bible Study group at Hamblen Park Presbyterian Church. He is survived by his two children, Stella and Joshua Cunningham, whom he loved more than anything in this world. His memorial service will be held at Hamblen Park Presbyterian Church, on Saturday, February 15, at 11:00. 4102 S. Crestline, Spokane. Donations can be sent to the church for the Children's scholarships to Camp Spalding.

