NEWELL, George A. George A. Newell left his home on earth to join his Heavenly Father, whom he served so faithfully throughout his 86 years, on June 11, 2020. Born in Spokane May 12, 1934 to Elizabeth Aloise Schroller Newell and Vernon Owen Newell, George has one sister, Beverly Lucille Newell, who also lives in Spokane. He attended grade and high schools in Valley, Washington, and completed correspondence courses in common law from La Salle University. On June 21, 1954, George married the love of his life, Betty Lou Kelly at Emmanuel Presbyterian Church in Spokane, WA. George was a veteran of the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1963, during which time the family moved from Spokane to New York City and back to Spokane. George learned telegraphy at the Spokane Telegraph School and began work in 1953 with the Great Northern Railroad, for which he was telegrapher and operator at various locations until moving in 1968 to Havre, MT. In 1972, George became chief dispatcher for the Montana Division of the Burlington Northern Railroad, then was trainmaster in Glasgow, MT, and Sheridan, WY. George and Betty moved to Overland Park, KS in 1984, where he was manager of diesel control, then assistant superintendent of train and power operations until retiring on June 1, 1989. At that time, George and Betty moved back to Spokane, to be closer to the couple's mothers. George and Betty have three sons with families: Patrick and Kathie of Kansas City, KS, with Nathan and Melissa, Paxton and Clara Newell, and Nick and Jackie, Kate and Ty Newell; Dale and Dawn of Helena, MT, with Devon and Todd, Carl and Henry Holden, and Darah and Kris and Ryder Smith; Bruce and Ginger of Overland Park, KS, with Cody Newell, Jesse and Elliot and Saydee Newell, Shane Newell, and Bo and Molly, Lilli, Ava and Ezra Newell. George has been active for years in the United Methodist Church. He faithfully believed that "God's Grace is all around us, if we can just accept it." As part of his church service, he took part in the Walk To Emmaus and served as a trustee and various other offices. George traveled once a month from 1990 to 2003 to the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla as a member of the prison ministry team, and also worked three-day discipleship walks each year inside the prison. Another great passion of George's was the Boy Scouts of America. From 1961-1984, George held various leadership positions at the unit and district council levels. He was a member of the Order of the Arrow (the National Honor Society of the BSA) and received the coveted Silver Beaver Award (a council-level distinguished service award of the BSA). In addition, George and Betty are proud that all three of their sons earned the Eagle Scout rank. George also served on the boards of halfway houses in Havre, MT, and Sheridan, WY. In his "home-away-from-home," his wood shop, George enjoyed crafting beautiful items for friends and family and to donate to charities. George was preceded in death by his parents, Aloise and Vernon; his half-sister, Louise Hammerel; his father- and mother-in-law, Nora and Else Kelly; brothers-in-law, Ed Fairless, Jack Kelly, Vern Miller, Richard Griffiths and Marvin Kelly; sister-in-law Muriel Griffiths; and nephew Tim Kelly. George says that "the pleasures in life, with friends, family and my Christian community, are priceless. I have had the gift of being blessed with all of these and am grateful." His friends too numerous to mention, George is survived by Betty; his sons and their families; and his sister Bev and her family. He was very lucky to have been one of the "outlaws" in Betty's family, of whom he is survived by: Audrey Kelly and her family; Muriel's and Dick's family; Gwen Miller and her family; Wanda Fairless and her family; Liz Kelly and her family; and, Wayne and Linda Kelly and their family. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to: Covenant United Methodist Church, 15515 Gleneden, Spokane, WA 99208.



