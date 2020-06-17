BAKER, George Alcott (Age 25) George Alcott Baker, age 25, of Spokane, WA passed away on June 12, 2020 as a result of a climbing accident. George was born in Spokane, WA on June 11, 1995 to Terry and Kathy Baker. George went to Assump-tion Grade School and graduated from Shadle Park High School in 2013. At age 15 he achieved the award of Eagle Scout. He graduated from EWU in 2013 with a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science. He worked for the Davenport Hotel the last five years and over the last couple of years was the valet supervisor. George enjoyed golfing, skiing, and wake boarding. His quick wit and sense of humor will be sorely missed. George leaves behind his parents, Terry and Kathy; brother, Dan; aunts, Jackie Baker, Pam (John) Panton; uncles Garry, Mike Baker, Dan (Theresa) Baker and numerous cousins, friends and extended family members. A Visitation and Rosary Service will be held at Hennessey Funeral Home on Division Street in Spokane, WA on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm with the Rosary beginning at 7pm. George's Funeral Mass will be held at St. Charles Parish at 11:30am on Saturday, June 20, 2020 with a viewing time one hour before services. George will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, following his Funeral Mass. We graciously ask that all guests of George's services understand there are COVID restrictions and protocol the funeral home and Parish must follow. Guests are asked to wear masks and only 50 people can be in the funeral home and Parish at any given time. There may be a small wait to spend time with George and his family, in order to abide by these protocols. Please visit www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com to leave your condolences on George's online guestbook. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in George's name to: Boy Scouts of America, 411 W. Boy Scout Way, Spokane, WA 99201.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 17, 2020.