George Alcott BAKER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BAKER, George Alcott (Age 25) George Alcott Baker, age 25, of Spokane, WA passed away on June 12, 2020 as a result of a climbing accident. George was born in Spokane, WA on June 11, 1995 to Terry and Kathy Baker. George went to Assump-tion Grade School and graduated from Shadle Park High School in 2013. At age 15 he achieved the award of Eagle Scout. He graduated from EWU in 2013 with a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science. He worked for the Davenport Hotel the last five years and over the last couple of years was the valet supervisor. George enjoyed golfing, skiing, and wake boarding. His quick wit and sense of humor will be sorely missed. George leaves behind his parents, Terry and Kathy; brother, Dan; aunts, Jackie Baker, Pam (John) Panton; uncles Garry, Mike Baker, Dan (Theresa) Baker and numerous cousins, friends and extended family members. A Visitation and Rosary Service will be held at Hennessey Funeral Home on Division Street in Spokane, WA on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm with the Rosary beginning at 7pm. George's Funeral Mass will be held at St. Charles Parish at 11:30am on Saturday, June 20, 2020 with a viewing time one hour before services. George will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, following his Funeral Mass. We graciously ask that all guests of George's services understand there are COVID restrictions and protocol the funeral home and Parish must follow. Guests are asked to wear masks and only 50 people can be in the funeral home and Parish at any given time. There may be a small wait to spend time with George and his family, in order to abide by these protocols. Please visit www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com to leave your condolences on George's online guestbook. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in George's name to: Boy Scouts of America, 411 W. Boy Scout Way, Spokane, WA 99201.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hennessey Funeral Home & Crematory - Division St.
2203 N Division Street
Spokane , WA 99207
(509) 328-2600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved