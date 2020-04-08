Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George August HANTULA. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HANTULA, George August (Age 54) George August Hantula, born in Palmdale, CA, passed away at Holy Family Hospital on March 21, 2020 at the age of 54. He will be missed by the love of his life Chrisi Campbell; his beloved son Garrett Hantula; his sister Martha Lagerstrom and her family, Eric, Brian and Brett, along with numerous cousins and friends. Due to the current situation with the Coronavirus a party to celebrate his life will take place at a later date. Please leave a memory, message or comment for family and friends on his Facebook page. In lieu of flowers please donate to Spokane Humane Society.

HANTULA, George August (Age 54) George August Hantula, born in Palmdale, CA, passed away at Holy Family Hospital on March 21, 2020 at the age of 54. He will be missed by the love of his life Chrisi Campbell; his beloved son Garrett Hantula; his sister Martha Lagerstrom and her family, Eric, Brian and Brett, along with numerous cousins and friends. Due to the current situation with the Coronavirus a party to celebrate his life will take place at a later date. Please leave a memory, message or comment for family and friends on his Facebook page. In lieu of flowers please donate to Spokane Humane Society. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 8, 2020

