HACKWORTH, George George, last week was heart-breaking. The best day of my life was meeting you. The worst day of my life was losing you. He is survived by Lois, Chad, Dolly, Brett, Octavia and numerous extended family and friends. He spent his early years in Metaline Falls and his later years in Four Lakes, WA. He retired from Cheney School District. George spent his best times exploring the desert life in Arizona. He left many memories for us to share. He will be missed.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 24, 2019