Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George BERDIS. View Sign Service Information Cheney Funeral Chapel - Cheney 1632 W 1st St. Cheney , WA 99004 (509)-235-2992 Send Flowers Obituary

BERDIS, George George Berdis passed peacefully in Cheney, WA on August 28, 2019, at the age of 86. George was born on July 14th, 1933 in Greenville, PA to John and Sarah Berdis. He graduated from Spokane Community College with a degree in Airframe and Power Plant. He married Myrna, the love of his life in 1954. George enlisted with the United States Air Force on March 2, 1953, honorably serving his country for 20 years before retiring at Fairchild AFB, WA. George and Myrna decided to continue residing in Cheney, WA where George worked with several local companies before he and Myrna both retired from Eastern Washington University. Throughout their time together the couple welcomed three children into their home followed by nine grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren to include George's namesake Milo George Harrington. His family remembers him as a kind, loving, and supportive man who always put his family first encouraging them in all pursuits. George was accomplished at woodworking often building furniture and other wooden keepsakes for his family. In his spare time, he loved to garden, fish, and restore his VW Beatle. George is survived by his wife of 65 years, Myrna Berdis of Cheney, WA; children Karen Wirth and husband John of Peters Creek, AK, John Berdis and wife Julie of Cheney, WA, and David Berdis and wife Jennifer of Norristown, PA; sister, Mary Ann Sabo and husband Tom of Canton, OH. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Sara Berdis of Greenville, PA; brothers Frank and John Richard Berdis both of Greenville, PA; sisters Sarah Moorford and Agnus Kimpan both of Sharon, PA. A committal service will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake, WA followed by a memorial service at 1:00 p.m. at the Cheney Congregational Church, 423 N 6th St. Cheney, WA 99004. Reverend Matt Goodale from the Cheney Congregational Church will officiate the ceremonies. All are welcome to attend and celebrate George's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in George's name to the . Condolences can be sent to Berdis Family, 2239 N 6th St. #2 Cheney, WA 99004. The family would like to thank Cheney Care Center, Hospice of Spokane, Sacred Heart Medical Center, and Dr. Huang for their care and dedication to George. Cheney Funeral Chapel, Cheney, WA. Online guest book at

BERDIS, George George Berdis passed peacefully in Cheney, WA on August 28, 2019, at the age of 86. George was born on July 14th, 1933 in Greenville, PA to John and Sarah Berdis. He graduated from Spokane Community College with a degree in Airframe and Power Plant. He married Myrna, the love of his life in 1954. George enlisted with the United States Air Force on March 2, 1953, honorably serving his country for 20 years before retiring at Fairchild AFB, WA. George and Myrna decided to continue residing in Cheney, WA where George worked with several local companies before he and Myrna both retired from Eastern Washington University. Throughout their time together the couple welcomed three children into their home followed by nine grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren to include George's namesake Milo George Harrington. His family remembers him as a kind, loving, and supportive man who always put his family first encouraging them in all pursuits. George was accomplished at woodworking often building furniture and other wooden keepsakes for his family. In his spare time, he loved to garden, fish, and restore his VW Beatle. George is survived by his wife of 65 years, Myrna Berdis of Cheney, WA; children Karen Wirth and husband John of Peters Creek, AK, John Berdis and wife Julie of Cheney, WA, and David Berdis and wife Jennifer of Norristown, PA; sister, Mary Ann Sabo and husband Tom of Canton, OH. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Sara Berdis of Greenville, PA; brothers Frank and John Richard Berdis both of Greenville, PA; sisters Sarah Moorford and Agnus Kimpan both of Sharon, PA. A committal service will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake, WA followed by a memorial service at 1:00 p.m. at the Cheney Congregational Church, 423 N 6th St. Cheney, WA 99004. Reverend Matt Goodale from the Cheney Congregational Church will officiate the ceremonies. All are welcome to attend and celebrate George's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in George's name to the . Condolences can be sent to Berdis Family, 2239 N 6th St. #2 Cheney, WA 99004. The family would like to thank Cheney Care Center, Hospice of Spokane, Sacred Heart Medical Center, and Dr. Huang for their care and dedication to George. Cheney Funeral Chapel, Cheney, WA. Online guest book at cheneyfuneral.com Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations