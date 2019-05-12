Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Charles Tutt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TUTT, George C. (Age 77) George Charles Tutt entered the world on July 20, 1941. He was born George Charles Martin to Edith and George Martin in Alliance, NE. He was adopted by his maternal grandparents Jennie and Charlie Tutt at an early age. George grew up in a small town where he learned to love trains, football and basketball. He graduated a proud Alliance High School Bulldog in 1959. Many of his high school friends remained good friends throughout his life and he attended the annual "59s" picnic as often as he could. George received his Bachelors and Law degrees from the University of Nebraska. He married Helen Glenn in 1963 while enlisted in the United States Army and stationed at the Pentagon. After short stints in Lincoln, NE and Missouri, the family settled in Spokane, Washington. George was meant to be the father of girls. He loved his two daughters fiercely and unconditionally. Often the loudest, and if you asked him, the most clever fan in the stands; he never missed an opportunity to coach and watch his girls play soccer, basketball, volleyball and softball. He loved to go camping and the family enjoyed many trips to "the camping spot" outside of Clark Fork, Idaho. George was a CPA and after passing the Washington State Bar, he began his own practice as a tax attorney. He also became an accounting instructor at Spokane Community College where he served as department chair, eventually retiring in 2004. There was no better place to him than his "little spot on the lake" at Diamond Lake. Purchasing it in 1984 and gifted to his daughters in 2005, it continues to be cherished as a family gathering spot. It is also where his true spirit is felt the most. George usually had more time to finish a sentence than he did words. Often chuckling at his own upcoming clever comments mid-sentence, you were never going to have a quick conversation with him. He didn't like to read, yet was a master at Trivial Pursuit. Nothing brought him more joy than his grandkids who called him "Paga". He was the best baby holder ever and could sit out a crying baby like no one else. He introduced his love for gum drops to each of his grandkids as soon as he could. George was passionate about Nebraska Cornhusker football. Friendly bets and hours-long phone calls with friends across the country recapping the games were a weekly occurrence. George loved music, having philosophical talks and bragging about his grandkids. His love continues through Nicole (Margie) and Kirstin (Rob). His grandkids Sophia, Dylan, Cole and Eli will forever be the sparkle in his eye. Join in celebrating George by wearing red and making a toast to his life and spirit from wherever you are in the world. George's journey with Alzheimer's was long and he broke free in the early morning hours of April 26. After many years of his silence the memories are starting to fade and his family would love it if you shared pictures of your toast or a favorite memory/story by emailing them to

TUTT, George C. (Age 77) George Charles Tutt entered the world on July 20, 1941. He was born George Charles Martin to Edith and George Martin in Alliance, NE. He was adopted by his maternal grandparents Jennie and Charlie Tutt at an early age. George grew up in a small town where he learned to love trains, football and basketball. He graduated a proud Alliance High School Bulldog in 1959. Many of his high school friends remained good friends throughout his life and he attended the annual "59s" picnic as often as he could. George received his Bachelors and Law degrees from the University of Nebraska. He married Helen Glenn in 1963 while enlisted in the United States Army and stationed at the Pentagon. After short stints in Lincoln, NE and Missouri, the family settled in Spokane, Washington. George was meant to be the father of girls. He loved his two daughters fiercely and unconditionally. Often the loudest, and if you asked him, the most clever fan in the stands; he never missed an opportunity to coach and watch his girls play soccer, basketball, volleyball and softball. He loved to go camping and the family enjoyed many trips to "the camping spot" outside of Clark Fork, Idaho. George was a CPA and after passing the Washington State Bar, he began his own practice as a tax attorney. He also became an accounting instructor at Spokane Community College where he served as department chair, eventually retiring in 2004. There was no better place to him than his "little spot on the lake" at Diamond Lake. Purchasing it in 1984 and gifted to his daughters in 2005, it continues to be cherished as a family gathering spot. It is also where his true spirit is felt the most. George usually had more time to finish a sentence than he did words. Often chuckling at his own upcoming clever comments mid-sentence, you were never going to have a quick conversation with him. He didn't like to read, yet was a master at Trivial Pursuit. Nothing brought him more joy than his grandkids who called him "Paga". He was the best baby holder ever and could sit out a crying baby like no one else. He introduced his love for gum drops to each of his grandkids as soon as he could. George was passionate about Nebraska Cornhusker football. Friendly bets and hours-long phone calls with friends across the country recapping the games were a weekly occurrence. George loved music, having philosophical talks and bragging about his grandkids. His love continues through Nicole (Margie) and Kirstin (Rob). His grandkids Sophia, Dylan, Cole and Eli will forever be the sparkle in his eye. Join in celebrating George by wearing red and making a toast to his life and spirit from wherever you are in the world. George's journey with Alzheimer's was long and he broke free in the early morning hours of April 26. After many years of his silence the memories are starting to fade and his family would love it if you shared pictures of your toast or a favorite memory/story by emailing them to [email protected] Published in Spokesman-Review on May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close