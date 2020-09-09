HOPKINS, George D. George "David" Hopkins, was born October 24, 1962 to James and Celeste Hopkins and passed away at Sacred Heart Hospital on Monday, August 31st surrounded by his loved ones. Many knew David as a Jack-of-all-trades. There was nothing he couldn't fix. His nephew Kyle said "he was there when any of us needed help, no matter the hour, no matter the problem." His niece Jen said "he was amazingly helpful, always excited to share his knowledge and ability to get things done. He had a great sense of humor too". David was seldom without a smile and his biggest smiles came when he was able to help someone in need with something he had on hand. David worked hard all his life at various jobs; he was also a self-contracted painter. He was working at the Spokesman-Review when his failing heart forced him to leave his job. David, like his brother Gene, built his life with his hands and lived it with his heart. And though his heart gave out in the end, we like to believe it was because it was just too big. David didn't know any strangers; he offered shelter to anyone who needed it for a night; he'd give anyone in need his last dime and often did. David will be greatly missed by his son, Josh Hopkins and fiancé Paige, his mother, Celeste Hopkins Smith, siblings: Danny and Denise Hopkins, Lisa Stolz, Deborah (Gary) Baird, and Donna (Fred) Cozza; and stepfather Fred Smith of Florida. 13 nieces and nephews, 13 great nieces and nephews, aunts Kathy and Marilyn, cousins, and the many, many friends and people whose life he touched. David is preceded in death by his brother Gene (2018) and father Jimmy (2014).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store