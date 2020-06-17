MONDICH, George David On Monday, June 15, 2020, George David Mondich, loving husband and father of three children passed away at the age of 82. George was born on October 10, 1937 in Metaline Falls, WA to Steve and Anna Mondich. George graduated from Metaline Falls High School in 1956. He went on to study at WSU and was then drafted into the US Army in 1961. After that he returned to Metaline Falls where he married Macil Rice October 21, 1967. George was preceded in death by his parents, sister Helene and brothers Peter Nicholas and Stanley (infant). He is survived by his wife Macil; his three children, Michele (Valentino), Kari (Dan) and Michael (Kathy); ten grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Carol (Dick) along with numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at The Cutter Theatre in Metaline Falls at 12:00 p.m. with a reception following at the American Legion Post 144. Flowers may be sent to the Cutter Theatre and donations may be made to The Cutter Theatre or the American Legion Post 144. The family would like to thank Dr. Andrew Coletti, and nurses Gladys and Denise and also the Selkirk Community Health Clinic who gave such special care. And neighbor Tom. There are many other people that deserve the family's appreciation but are far too many to list.



