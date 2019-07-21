Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. George Edwin WEBER Ph.D.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WEBER, Dr. George Edwin, PhD 1932-2019 Dr. George Edwin Weber went home to be with Christ on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Remaining to serve God on Earth are his wife, Dorine Weber, and their five children, Kathi Weber Deibler (husband Tom), Colleen Weber Hanenburg (husband Doug), Shari Weber Anderson, Paul Weber (wife Dawn) and Daniel Weber (wife Kyrsten). George has 14 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. George was son of Edwin and Frieda (Bast) Weber. In addition to older sister Pauline, George also had two younger brothers, John and Richard. In 1947, when George was 15, the family moved to from Minnesota to Spokane, Washington, for a fresh start. Soon after that he trusted in Jesus as his own personal Savior. George attended Rogers High School where he worked hard and was known as an outstanding student, earning many awards and acknowledgments. He graduated in 1950 as a member of the National Honor Society and went on to Whitworth College. After graduating from Whitworth in 1954, George received a fellowship to Harvard's Graduate School of Business Administration ('54), subsequently received his MBA from Harvard ('56), and eventually earned his PhD (Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Leadership) from Gonzaga University ('84). In 1977, he was certified as a CPA. Just a year into his undergraduate studies at Whitworth, George had married his sweetheart, Dorine Evelyn Paul. By the next year, the young couple had their first child, Kathi. Over the next 16 years, they would have four more children. After earning his MBA, George spent three years in cost accounting at Boeing, then moved back to Spokane to become sales manager at Hydra-Motive Products. He became part owner of HMP when his father-in-law and spiritual mentor, Frederick Paul, passed away. Around 1960, George landed a part-time teaching job at Whitworth in the Economics and Business Department, which became a full time position in '65. At that point, he sold his interest in HMP to his brother-in-law, Gordon Paul. George developed an interest in corporate ethics and executive compensation. He integrated business ethics into all his courses at Whitworth and his doctoral thesis included research into executive compensation. He was as passionate about teaching as he was about learning, and his students benefited greatly. George kept his hand in the practical world of business as well, starting Pavilion Pool Company in '66 and utilizing his summers "off". An avid pilot, who owned a number of light aircraft in the late '70s and '80s, he was also a partner in a small Inland Northwest airline. In the '90s, he added property developer to his list of titles. He invested in various real estate partnerships and was on the boards of many organizations over the years. After decades of success in the pool business, George sold Pavilion Pools in 93' to a long time key employee of the Company and a former Whitworth student. George retired from teaching at Whitworth in 99' with the longest tenure of a professor in the history of the school - up until that time. Throughout this time, George was active in his church, Fourth Memorial, as a Sunday school teacher and elder. Later, he would be one of the founding elders of Faith Bible Church and would continue in that role for 20 years. He described himself as a Christian giver and worker for Christ's Kingdom. His hobbies included learning everything he could about creation science, playing a bit of golf, riding motorcycles, and traveling abroad (related to his teaching, leisure, and ministry). George and "his dearest Dorine" lived comfortably, but not lavishly. And they loved to go camping with their children. They purchased first a camper, then a small motorhome, and eventually a van and trailer none of them extravagant, but all adequate to the task. Typically their trips covered a lot of ground with a new campsite each night. Those camping trips are some of his children's fondest memories. As their children grew and had children of their own, the grandparents delighted in hosting holidays at their homes near Whitworth and later Colbert. With all of his personal accomplishments considered, the work of Christ's Kingdom was paramount in George Weber's life. Throughout his life after receiving Christ, he invested much of his time and resources in the work of the church and various evangelical para-church organizations. In his final years, as Alzheimer's took its toll first on his mind and then on his body, it was moments of prayer and worship that brought the most clarity. Papa George (as his grandkids dubbed him) was back with us when he prayed and when we sang hymns. That is the man of God we will remember. A memorial service will be held at Faith Bible Church, 600 W. Cora, Spokane, WA on August 3rd at 2:00PM.

WEBER, Dr. George Edwin, PhD 1932-2019 Dr. George Edwin Weber went home to be with Christ on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Remaining to serve God on Earth are his wife, Dorine Weber, and their five children, Kathi Weber Deibler (husband Tom), Colleen Weber Hanenburg (husband Doug), Shari Weber Anderson, Paul Weber (wife Dawn) and Daniel Weber (wife Kyrsten). George has 14 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. George was son of Edwin and Frieda (Bast) Weber. In addition to older sister Pauline, George also had two younger brothers, John and Richard. In 1947, when George was 15, the family moved to from Minnesota to Spokane, Washington, for a fresh start. Soon after that he trusted in Jesus as his own personal Savior. George attended Rogers High School where he worked hard and was known as an outstanding student, earning many awards and acknowledgments. He graduated in 1950 as a member of the National Honor Society and went on to Whitworth College. After graduating from Whitworth in 1954, George received a fellowship to Harvard's Graduate School of Business Administration ('54), subsequently received his MBA from Harvard ('56), and eventually earned his PhD (Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Leadership) from Gonzaga University ('84). In 1977, he was certified as a CPA. Just a year into his undergraduate studies at Whitworth, George had married his sweetheart, Dorine Evelyn Paul. By the next year, the young couple had their first child, Kathi. Over the next 16 years, they would have four more children. After earning his MBA, George spent three years in cost accounting at Boeing, then moved back to Spokane to become sales manager at Hydra-Motive Products. He became part owner of HMP when his father-in-law and spiritual mentor, Frederick Paul, passed away. Around 1960, George landed a part-time teaching job at Whitworth in the Economics and Business Department, which became a full time position in '65. At that point, he sold his interest in HMP to his brother-in-law, Gordon Paul. George developed an interest in corporate ethics and executive compensation. He integrated business ethics into all his courses at Whitworth and his doctoral thesis included research into executive compensation. He was as passionate about teaching as he was about learning, and his students benefited greatly. George kept his hand in the practical world of business as well, starting Pavilion Pool Company in '66 and utilizing his summers "off". An avid pilot, who owned a number of light aircraft in the late '70s and '80s, he was also a partner in a small Inland Northwest airline. In the '90s, he added property developer to his list of titles. He invested in various real estate partnerships and was on the boards of many organizations over the years. After decades of success in the pool business, George sold Pavilion Pools in 93' to a long time key employee of the Company and a former Whitworth student. George retired from teaching at Whitworth in 99' with the longest tenure of a professor in the history of the school - up until that time. Throughout this time, George was active in his church, Fourth Memorial, as a Sunday school teacher and elder. Later, he would be one of the founding elders of Faith Bible Church and would continue in that role for 20 years. He described himself as a Christian giver and worker for Christ's Kingdom. His hobbies included learning everything he could about creation science, playing a bit of golf, riding motorcycles, and traveling abroad (related to his teaching, leisure, and ministry). George and "his dearest Dorine" lived comfortably, but not lavishly. And they loved to go camping with their children. They purchased first a camper, then a small motorhome, and eventually a van and trailer none of them extravagant, but all adequate to the task. Typically their trips covered a lot of ground with a new campsite each night. Those camping trips are some of his children's fondest memories. As their children grew and had children of their own, the grandparents delighted in hosting holidays at their homes near Whitworth and later Colbert. With all of his personal accomplishments considered, the work of Christ's Kingdom was paramount in George Weber's life. Throughout his life after receiving Christ, he invested much of his time and resources in the work of the church and various evangelical para-church organizations. In his final years, as Alzheimer's took its toll first on his mind and then on his body, it was moments of prayer and worship that brought the most clarity. Papa George (as his grandkids dubbed him) was back with us when he prayed and when we sang hymns. That is the man of God we will remember. A memorial service will be held at Faith Bible Church, 600 W. Cora, Spokane, WA on August 3rd at 2:00PM. Published in Spokesman-Review on July 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close