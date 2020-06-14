STANTON, George Francis Early in the morning of June 10, 2020 our father, George Francis Stanton, left us to begin his adventure of eternal life. George was born on November 13, 1931 to his parents, Robert and Marie Stanton, in Philadelphia, PA. He leaves behind three of his sons Thomas (Deanne) Stanton, John Stanton, Mark (Vicki) Stanton, 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. In the 1950s, during the Korean War, dad's Pennsylvania National Guard unit was activated and became part of the U.S. Air Force. He was sent out west and was stationed at Geiger Airfield where he was assigned office duties. He often factiously said he should have received a Purple Heart for all the paper cuts he received. During his time in Spokane he met our mother, Patricia Stanton. They soon married and the union produced five rambunctious boys. After dad's military service, he and mom settled in Spokane to raise their brood. Dad, gregarious by nature, became a salesman for several different companies one of them being Boise Cascade Corporation. His final position was as the Inland Northwest district manager for Sexauer, a plumbing supply company. Later in life, George met Dorothy Powell whom he married. They spent many years' together, attending Knights of Columbus functions, golfing, dinning out and traveling. In retirement dad enjoyed his time visiting his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren at many family functions. Cruises to parts unknown and a trip to China were thrown in for good measure. George was preceded in death by Patricia Stanton, sons George Stanton Jr., Michael Stanton, grandson Jeremy Stanton and Dorothy Stanton. Funeral arrangements will be orchestrated by Holy Cross Funeral and Cemetery Services. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10am at Assumption Church, 3224 West Indian Trail Road, Spokane. A private interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store