GILMORE, George George was born on April 22, 1941. He was a vivacious, ornery, and good humored young soul whose wild ride came to a peaceful end on Friday, April 12. He was known to many as the life of the party who never passed up a good joke. He was full of extravagant stories and lived a life full of adventure. His laugh was recognizable from across the room and he had no issue with being the center attention. Despite his outward display, George had a troubled soul and hopefully can now find the peace he so desperately needed. He loved his four children the best he could, Ryan (Mary), Amelia (Jeremy), Alex (Peter), and Corbin. His sharp wit and laugh will be missed by many, here's to lighting new campfires and reuniting with old friends.

