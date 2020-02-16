GONDER, George "Butch" (Age 81) George "Butch" Gonder, 81, peacefully passed away on February 11, 2020 surrounded by his loving family in his Spokane Valley home. He was born the youngest of 12 children to Agatha and Frances Gonder on June 16, 1938 in Salmon, Idaho. He married his wife, Carla, in 1961 and they were blessed with 58 wonderful years together. He affectionately referred to Carla as his "20-year-old bride" up until the very end. Their love produced five beautiful children, seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Family was incredibly important to George, and he was an amazing man, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend to many. He was quick with a joke and it was incredibly difficult to not smile at his infectious laugh and gregarious personality. George was an intelligent, humorous, humble, hard-working, loving, and generous man who was self-proclaimed to be full of "trivia and bullsh--!" George served as a telecommunication specialist in the U.S. Air Force for 8+ years, then later the U.S. Forest Service for 18 years until he retired early to build his own telecommunication business. His career moved his family around the country from Mississippi, California, Nebraska, Oregon, Wyoming, Idaho, and Montana making many friends along the way. George loved reading military fiction, watching war movies, listening to music, fishing, camping, hunting, gardening, woodworking, and the Hallmark Channel. George was survived by his wife, Carla, and five children, Terry (Kathy), Stephanie (Dean), Jennifer, Rebekkah, and Andrea; his grandchildren, Anthony, Alora, Dylan (Haley), Alexis, Kaitlyn, Aidan, and Ethan; one great-grandchild, Jaxx; his brother, Arthur Gonder; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and 10 siblings. A memorial service has been planned at Heritage Funeral Home on February 21, 2020 at 2pm with a small reception immediately following. His ashes will be laid to rest on Baldy Mountain in Central Idaho during a private ceremony later this summer.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 16, 2020